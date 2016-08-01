Aug 1 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Tanger prices $250 million 3.125% senior notes due 2026

* Estimated net proceeds from offering, after deducting underwriting discount and offering expenses, expected to be about $246.7 million

* Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.125% per annum and mature on September 1, 2026

* Notes were priced at 99.605% of principal amount to yield 3.171% to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: