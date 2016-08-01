BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc
* Tanger prices $250 million 3.125% senior notes due 2026
* Estimated net proceeds from offering, after deducting underwriting discount and offering expenses, expected to be about $246.7 million
* Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.125% per annum and mature on September 1, 2026
* Notes were priced at 99.605% of principal amount to yield 3.171% to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010