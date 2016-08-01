Aug 1 Albany International Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q2 sales rose 17.9 percent to $203.2 million

* Albany International Corp Sees Full Year adjusted ebitda to be at upper-end of previously discussed range of $180 million to $195 million

* Year spending in 2016 to be $75 million to $85 million

* Albany international sees average quarterly net sales of close to $50 million in second half of year with gross profit margins roughly comparable to q2