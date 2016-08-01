Aug 1 Douglas Dynamics Inc

* Douglas dynamics announces record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $113.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company increases and narrows 2016 outlook

* For first six months of 2016, company's performance has exceeded initial internal expectations

Anticipate that q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall