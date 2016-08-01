Aug 1 Cboe Holdings Inc

* Cboe holdings reports july 2016 trading volume

* Cboe holdings inc says s&p 500 index (spx) options had an adv of 1.1 million contracts in july, an increase of 7 percent from july 2015

* Equity options traded at cboe had an adv of 1.4 million contracts in july, an increase of 13 percent from june 2016

* Cboe holdings inc says spx options in extended trading hours at cboe, had adv of 2,342 contracts in july, up from 1,781 in june 2016