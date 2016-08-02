BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 2 New York Reit Inc :
* Net proceeds from asset sales to be distributed to stockholders
* To seek financing which will enable company to prepay existing credit facility in full
* Under terms of termination agreement with JBG, NYRT will pay jbg $9.5 million as reimbursement for certain costs
* NYRT asset sales are unlikely to close until company's new financing is put in place
* New York REIT and the JBG companies announce termination of master combination agreement
* Board determined it is in best interests of NYRT and its stockholders to adopt a plan of selling individual assets
* New York REIT board of directors approve asset sale plan
* Announces release of standstill agreements
* Current credit facility had an outstanding balance of $485 million as of august 1, 2016
* All parties have released each other from future claims or liabilities against each other with no further monetary obligations to JBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma