Aug 2 P H Glatfelter Co :
* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Consolidated net sales totaled $406.4 million and $410.8
million in second quarters of 2016 and 2015
* Advanced airlaid materials' shipping volumes are expected
to increase slightly in q3
* Sees q3 selling prices and raw material and energy prices
expected to be in-line with q2
* Composite fibers' shipping volumes in q3 are expected to
be slightly higher than q2
* For specialty papers, company expects shipping volumes in
q3 to increase by approximately five percent compared with q2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)