* CVS health reports second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.86
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.58
excluding items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.32
* Q2 revenue $43.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $44.28
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.38 to $1.41
* Full year adjusted eps guidance raised and narrowed
* Raised and narrowed full year adjusted eps to $5.81 to
$5.89 from $5.73 to $5.88
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raised cash flow guidance for 2016 and now expects to
deliver cash flow from operations of $8.8 billion to $9.1
billion
* Qtrly same store sales increased 2.1% versus q2 of 2015
* Revised full year gaap diluted eps to $4.92 to $5.00 from
$5.24 to $5.39
* When co reports subsequent qts, fy earnings per share
guide expected to be cut to reflect impact from future
acquisition-related integration costs
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cvs Health Corp sees q3 adjusted eps of $1.55 to $1.58
