UPDATE 3-Pfizer's profit misses as vaccine sales lag, costs rise
* Shares slip 1 pct premarket (Adds detail, analyst comments)
Aug 2 Engility Holdings Inc :
* Engility announces proposed offering of $380 million senior notes
* Expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which co enters into new $165 million revolving credit facility due 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering, to repay in full all of its outstanding indebtedness, among the others
* Engility Holdings Inc says expects to enter into definitive documentation pursuant to which would incur up to $800 million in term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares slip 1 pct premarket (Adds detail, analyst comments)
* Lannett Company Inc - Cody Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, would be launching a $50 million expansion to its facilities - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Utmd reports audited financial performance for fourth quarter and year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: