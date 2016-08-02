Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :
* Q2 revenue $299.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $289.7 million
* Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Reiterates 2016 adjusted EBITDA less NCI growth guidance range of 13% to 16%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."