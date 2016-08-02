BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Aug 2 Arrow Electronics Reports Second
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.45
* Sees q3 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.57 excluding items
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65
* Q2 sales $5.97 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.04 billion
* Sees q3 sales $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $1.23 to $1.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $5.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)