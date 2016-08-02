Aug 2 Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab second quarter reported diluted eps $0.87 adjusted diluted EPS $1.08, flat to last year; includes $0.08 (7%) currency headwind

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.08

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 to $1.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $3,317 million versus $3,389 million

* Ecolab expects full year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in $4.35 to $4.50 range

* Q2 revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects quantifiable special gains and charges and discrete tax items for fy 2016 to be net charge of approximately $0.18 per diluted share

* Expects quantifiable special gains and charges and discrete tax items for q3 of 2016 to be immaterial

* "We expect better earnings growth in second half"

* Recorded charges of $64 million of inventory write downs, fixed asset charges, headcount reductions and other charges during Q2 of 2016

* Sees Q3 adjusted EPS, excluding special gains and charges $1.24 - $1.32

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect foreign currency,impact of Venezuelan devaluation, deconsolidation to have 6% ($0.08) unfavorable impact on Q3 diluted EPS