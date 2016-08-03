Aug 3 Qumu Corp

* Sees q3 loss per share $0.35 to $0.40

* Q2 revenue $6.5 million versus $8.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32 million to $35 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qumu announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $7.0 million to $8.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $8.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for full year of 2016, revenue is expected to be in range of $32.0 million to $35.0 million

* Says fy net loss is expected to be in range of $1.40 to $1.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)