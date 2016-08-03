BRIEF-Carnival announces strategic partnership with A+E networks
* Carnival Corporation announces strategic partnership with A+E Networks
Aug 3 Qumu Corp
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.35 to $0.40
* Q2 revenue $6.5 million versus $8.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32 million to $35 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qumu announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $7.0 million to $8.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $8.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for full year of 2016, revenue is expected to be in range of $32.0 million to $35.0 million
* Says for full year of 2016, revenue is expected to be in range of $32.0 million to $35.0 million

* Says fy net loss is expected to be in range of $1.40 to $1.25 per share
* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Acxiom - has expanded its partnership with Dataxu to allow dataxu to license its third-party data for advanced tv and analytics solutions