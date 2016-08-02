Aug 2 Kforce Inc
* Kforce reports second quarter revenues of $335.0 million
* Q2 revenue $335 million versus i/b/e/s view $334.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Kforce inc says board of directors declared a q3 cash
dividend on kforce common stock of $0.12 per share
* Sees q3 revenues of $335 million to $339 million
* Sees q3 earnings per share of $0.41 to $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $351.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
