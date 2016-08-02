Aug 2 Chuy's Holdings Inc
* Chuy's holdings, inc. Announces second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 revenue $87.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 1.0%
* Expects its diluted net income per share to range from
$1.05 to $1.08 for 2016
* Sees comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to 1.0%
for remainder of year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
