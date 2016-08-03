Aug 2 Wright Medical Group Nv

* Wright medical group n.v. Reports 2016 second quarter financial results and increases 2016 guidance

* Q2 sales $171 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 sales $675 million to $685 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $713.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda from continuing operations $40 million to $45 million

* Anticipates adjusted cash loss per share from continuing operations for full-year 2016 of $0.54 to $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $172.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S