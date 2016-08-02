Aug 2 Enphase Energy Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enphase energy reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue $79.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $87 million to $93 million

* Q3 revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 GAAP And Non GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 17 to 20 percent