BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Enphase Energy Inc
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enphase energy reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 revenue $79.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $87 million to $93 million
* Q3 revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 GAAP And Non GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 17 to 20 percent
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.