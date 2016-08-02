BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Primo Water Corp
* Primo water announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 sales $34.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $132.2 million to $134.3 million
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $33.9 million to $34.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted ebitda to $21.9 to $22.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.