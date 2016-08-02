Aug 2 Callidus Software Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* Calliduscloud announces second quarter saas revenue
increases 33% to $36.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $49.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $208.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For q3 of 2016, company expects total revenue to be
between $51.5 million and $52.5 million.
* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue
guidance to be between $203.0 million to $207.0 million
* Fy gaap operating loss is expected to be between $16.3
million and $17.3 million, with gaap net loss per share between
$0.31 and $0.33
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: