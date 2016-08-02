BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Xerium Technologies Inc
* Xerium reports Q2 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 0.4 percent to $124 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Xerium technologies inc says expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year
* Out initiatives for full year
* Xerium Technologies Inc says concluded production at middletown, va production facility, bringing total facility closures to eight since 2012
* Xerium Technologies Inc says continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million and free cash flow in a range of $25 to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
