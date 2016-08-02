BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Glu Mobile Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Glu reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total bookings were $50.9 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $57.5 million in q2 of 2015
* Q3 bookings are expected to be between $50.0 million and $52.0 million
* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 62.1%
* Q2 revenue of $48.4 million and q2 bookings of $50.9 million
* Total revenue was $48.4 million in q2 of 2016 compared to $56.2 million in q2 of 2015
* Adjusted eps loss, was $0.03 for q2 of 2016
* Q3 adjusted net loss is expected to be between net loss of $4.3 million and net loss of $4.8 million
* Fy bookings are expected to be between $195.0 million and $202.0 million.
* Fy adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 61.9%
* Fy adjusted net loss is expected to be between a loss of $19.3 million and $21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.