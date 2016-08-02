BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Concho Resources Inc
* Concho Resources Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 loss per share $2.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delivered quarterly production of 13.2 million boe, or 145.2 mboepd
* For Q3 of 2016, concho expects production to average between 144 mboepd and 148 mboepd
* Raised full-year 2016 production outlook to a range of 0 pct to 2 pct annual growth and maintained capital expenditure outlook.
* At June 30, 2016, Concho had cash of approximately $0.5 billion and long-term debt of $3.3 billion.
* Concho currently has no outstanding borrowings on its credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.