BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.590 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 revenue $4.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.53 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Q2 loss per share $12.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.