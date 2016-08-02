Aug 2 Esco Technologies Inc

* Esco announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.66 excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $144.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 restructuring actions were substantially complete as of june 30, 2016

* Cumulative costs incurred ytd relating to restructuring actions are below original budget

* Expects to incur less than $1 million of pretax costs to complete restructuring actions during q4 2016

* Management expects remainder of 2016 to reflect a quarterly profile similar to 2015 and previous years

* Says expects q4 2016 eps - as adjusted to be in range of $0.59 to $0.66 per share