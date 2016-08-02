Aug 2 Energy Transfer Partners LP

* Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66 announce successful completion of project financing for Bakken Pipeline Joint Ventures

* Dakota Access Pipeline to deliver over 470,000 barrels/day of crude oil from Bakken/Three Forks production area to midwest markets

* $2.5 billion facility to provide substantially all remaining capital to complete dapl, energy transfer crude oil pipeline projects