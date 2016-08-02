BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
* Omega announces second quarter 2016 financial results; adjusted FFO of $0.87 and eps of $0.57 per share for the second quarter
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87
* Q2 revenue view $181.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $228.8 million
* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 includes about $773 million of combined new investments and planned capital renovation projects
* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 also includes about $400 million of potential new investments which may close in 2016
* Revised its 2016 annual adjusted FFO to be between $3.36 and $3.40 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.