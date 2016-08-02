Aug 2 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 operating income in range of $32 million to $37 million

* For full year 2016, company is reiterating guidance for net product sales

* Supernus pharmaceuticals inc says fy 2016 net product sales will remain in range of $200 million to $210 million