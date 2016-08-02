BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Supernus announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 operating income in range of $32 million to $37 million
* For full year 2016, company is reiterating guidance for net product sales
* Supernus pharmaceuticals inc says fy 2016 net product sales will remain in range of $200 million to $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.