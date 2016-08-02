BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North american energy partners inc. Announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016 and announces share purchase program in canada
* Quarterly revenue c$24.2 million versus c$64.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Intends to commence a normal course issuer bid through facilities of tsx, to purchase up to 1.1 million shares
* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to early august
* Expects its oil sands customers to continue to grow their production in order to dilute operating costs per barrel
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.