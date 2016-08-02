BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 results and provides operational update and amended guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.8 million
* Production sales volumes for quarter were 212.1 MMcfe per day
* In 2017, expect to average at least 300 MMcfe per day, or over 30 pct growth above new, higher 2016 full year production guidance
* For Q2 of 2016, net production averaged 236.1 MMcfe per day.
* Increased Q3, Q4 and full year 2016 production guidance to 215-220 MMcfe per day, 240-260 MMcfe per day, 225-230 MMcfe per day respectively
* Has begun transitioning from voluntarily curtailment program, which maintained production levels at approximately 200 MMcfe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.