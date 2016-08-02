Aug 2 Pros Holdings Inc

* Pros Holdings, Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Raised full year 2016 guidance on subscription revenue, ARR, ACV, and free cash flow.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.68

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Qtrly revenue $37.0 million versus $41.7 million

* Sees 2016 total revenue $150 to $153 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $35.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 to $0.36

* We do not have any current plans to replace COO position

* Pros Holdings Inc sees Q3 total revenue $35 to $36 million

* Chief operating officer, D. Blair Crump, has left Pros