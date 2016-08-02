BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Westar Energy Inc
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.38 to $2.53
* Announces 2nd quarter 2016 results.
* Company affirmed its 2016 earnings guidance of $2.38 to $2.53 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.51
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $621.4 million versus $589.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.