* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
* Sturm, ruger & company, inc. Reports second quarter diluted earnings of $1.22 per share and declares dividend of 49¢ per share
* Q2 sales $167.9 million versus $140.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.22
* Expect our 2016 capital expenditures to total approximately $30 million.
* During q2 of 2016, company's finished goods inventory increased by 25,700 units
* During q2 of 2016, company's distributor inventories of company's products increased by 50,300 units.
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.