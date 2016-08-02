BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
Aug 2 Owens & Minor Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 revenue $2.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.47 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.05
* Owens & minor reports 2nd quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Owens & minor inc says domestic segment revenues for q2 of 2016 were $2.35 billion, increased 2.9% when compared to prior year's q2 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.