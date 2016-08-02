UPDATE 3-Under Armour's rapid growth hits speed bump, shares skid
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
Aug 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly aFFO per unit $0.23
* Basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds background, CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent, betting that crude prices will continue to rise and that OPEC will honor its production curtailment agreement.
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call