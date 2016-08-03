BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Aug 3 Convalo Health International Corp :
* Releases first quarter financials; highlights 214% increase in year-over-year revenue; updates market on growth, pricing and management
* Q1 revenue rose 214 percent to $7.288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Jan 31 No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp added more subscribers than expected in the third quarter, helped by promotions, and posted a smaller quarterly loss as it cut costs.
PARIS, Jan 31French hoteliers on Tuesday urged presidential candidates to focus on tourism, a sector which they said can create jobs and boost economic growth in the next five years.