Aug 3 Fairpoint Communications Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $206.6

* Q2 revenue $206.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.6 million

* Says for full year 2016, company expects to generate $105 million to $120 million of unlevered free cash flow

* million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $255 million

* says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $115 million to $120 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $822.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: