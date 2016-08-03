BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
Aug 3 Sizmek Inc:
* Sizmek to be acquired by vector capital
* Transaction expected to close by Q4 of 2016
* Deal for $3.90 per share in an all-cash tender offer
* There are no financing conditions associated with proposed agreement.
* Upon completion of transaction, Sizmek will become a privately-held company.
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.