BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
Aug 3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $52 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.97 to $1.07
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $205 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $203.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates