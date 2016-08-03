Aug 3 RR Donnelley

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $2.7 billion

* Sees 2016 net sales in low end of previous guidance of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin high end of previous guidance of 10.4 percent to 10.6 percent

* Company updates full-year 2016 guidance; remains on track to achieve previously provided ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: