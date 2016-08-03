BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Chatham Lodging Trust :
* Chatham Lodging Trust announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly portfolio revenue per available room rose 0.6 percent as compared to Q2 of 2015 to $141 for Chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels
* Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72-$0.75
* Sees 2016 total hotel revenue $290.9 mln-$293.7 million
* Sees Q3 total hotel revenue $80.0 million -$81.5 million
* Sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.26-$2.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates