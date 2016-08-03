BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Enable Midstream Partners Lp :
* Enable Midstream reports second quarter 2016 financial results and announces quarterly distributions
* Q2 revenue $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million
* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.10 trillion British thermal units per day for Q2 2016, a decrease of 3 percent
* Natural gas processed volumes were 1.76 TBTU/D for Q2 2016, a decrease of 4 percent
* Gross NGL production was 83.09 MBBL/D for Q2 2016, an increase of 12 percent
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.08
* Reaffirmed partnership's previously provided 2016 outlook
* Crude oil gathered volumes were 25.52 thousand barrels per day (MBBL/D) for Q2 2016, an increase of 16.52 MBBL/D
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates