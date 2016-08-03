Aug 3 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun life financial to acquire pension business of fwd hong kong and enter into 15-year pension distribution agreement

* Transactions are expected to be completed in stages over course of 2017 and 2018

* Acquisitions will add hk$4.6 billion (c$769 million) in mpf aum, and bring sun life hk's combined aum to hk$34.7 billion (c$5.8 billion).

