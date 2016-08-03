Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
Aug 3 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun life financial to acquire pension business of fwd hong kong and enter into 15-year pension distribution agreement
* Transactions are expected to be completed in stages over course of 2017 and 2018
* Acquisitions will add hk$4.6 billion (c$769 million) in mpf aum, and bring sun life hk's combined aum to hk$34.7 billion (c$5.8 billion).
* Financial terms of transactions were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.