BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q4 EPS $1.87
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year
Aug 3 Office Depot Inc
* Initiates inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results