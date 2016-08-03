BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Vaalco Energy Inc
* Vaalco energy announces retirement of chief executive officer steve guidry
* Cary bounds, vaalco's chief operating officer, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Board to conduct a search for a new chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates