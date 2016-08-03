BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $135 million to $145 million
* Q3 revenue $216.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $200.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* "While we generally experience strength into q4, cyclical fluctuations over prior 12 months have shifted this normal seasonal pattern"
* Q4 revenue view $186.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates