BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Arqule Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arqule reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $1.072 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates