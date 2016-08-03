Aug 3 Agilysys Inc Sees Gross Margin For Fiscal 2017 Is Expected To Be In Low

* Agilysys' fiscal 2017 first quarter revenue increases 13% to $31.0 million, inclusive of 31% rise in subscription revenue

* Q1 revenue $31 million versus $27.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $132 million to $136 million

* 50% range

* Agilysys inc sees adjusted ebitda to double in fiscal 2017, compared to fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda of $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)