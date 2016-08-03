BRIEF-Manpowergroup Q4 EPS $1.87
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year
Aug 3 Shopify Inc
* Q2 adjusted loss per share c$0.04
* Q2 loss per share c$0.10
* Q2 revenue rose 93 percent to c$86.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $80.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenues in range of $93 million to $95 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP operating loss in range of $9 million to $11 million
* FY2016 revenue view $346.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY revenues in range of $361 million to $367 million
* Sees FY GAAP operating loss in range of $37 million to $41 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross merchandise volume for Q2 was $3.4 billion, an increase of 106 percent over Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Manpowergroup inc- 2016 earnings were unfavorably impacted by 15 cents per diluted share due to changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results