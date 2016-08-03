Aug 3 USA Truck Inc
* Usa truck reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $109.9 million versus $133.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q2 results were negatively impacted by a rate environment
that deteriorated markedly versus prior year quarter
* Remains committed to its goal of achieving an adjusted
operating ratio of 90%, but expects timeframe to achieve that
may be delayed past q4 2017
* Given deterioration in industry conditions, trucking's
adjusted operating ratio unlikely to improve by up to 200 basis
points this year versus 2015
* Believes it will be able to report improved trucking
adjusted operating ratio for second half of year compared to
first half
