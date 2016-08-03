BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Interxion Holding NV
* Interxion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share eur 0.13
* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to eur 104 million
Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted ebitda and capital expenditures (including intangibles) for full year 2016
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates