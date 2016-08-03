BRIEF-Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM systems
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
Aug 3 Time Warner Inc
* Time Warner Inc qtrly home box office revenue $1,467 million versus $1,438 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.20 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $7.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.05 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
* Qtrly turner segment revenue $3,010 million versus $2,827 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cardtronics expands into South Africa by acquiring Spark ATM Systems
* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $2.00per share
* Capital Product Partners announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results, an increase to its common distribution, certain amendments to one of its management agreements and fleet employment updates